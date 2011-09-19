Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection trailer goes gross, double XP weekend kicks off on Friday

[bcvideo id="1167798036001"]

Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection is out this Thursday, bringing us the mad new zombie map, Moon, and four other remastered zombie survival missions from Call of Duty: World at War. Yes, it's yet another Call of Duty: Black Ops map pack, but this may well be the best of the bunch. The zombie maps have consistently been the best part of the rest of the DLC, with brand new enemies and some memorable weapons. The Moon map will have its own selection of mad weaponry, including moon grenades . See them action in the truly disgusting new Rezurrection trailer above. Everyone will earn double XP this weekend in Black Ops to celebrate the last bit of CoD DLC before Modern Warfare 3 arrives. But will it be worth $14.99 / £11:49? Hmmm.