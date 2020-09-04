Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War multiplayer was accidentally streamed

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War's multiplayer details will be unveiled next week, but people were treated to an unexpected early glimpse of it last night when one of the streamers given access to the alpha of Treyarch's '80s sequel went live on Twitch.

DougIsRaw's viewers got to see several minutes of a multiplayer VIP escort mission set in Miami before the leak was plugged. It was, of course, captured before it could vanish, and while Activision has been busy scrubbing the internet of it, the clip keeps reappearing.

All the CoDs sort of blend together for me now, even as the series leaps between World War 2, the future and the '80s, and it's hard to get a feel for what's changed since the last Black Ops or Modern Warfare from a few minutes. There have been some changes to the HUD, though, and the VIP escort mode appears to be new.

The slice of Miami contained within the map gives you an interesting space to muck around in, from the quiet beach to the interiors of neon-drenched Art Deco hotels and bars. It's unmistakably Miami, or at least the version that shows up most often in TVs, movies, and tourist itineraries.

Last month, Activision confirmed that all players will be able to play together regardless of platform or console generation, as well as the return of zombies. Otherwise it's been pretty tight-lipped, though we'll be finding out a lot more about the multiplayer soon.

The Cold War livestream takes place on September 9, and you'll be able to get your hands on the game itself on November 13.