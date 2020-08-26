Activision confirms cross-gen multiplayer and Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Following details datamined from Call of Duty: Warzone's game files, Activision has confirmed that 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War will support cross-generation multiplayer along with crossplay. That means players on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X will all be able to play together.

Cold War is releasing for PC and current-gen consoles on November 13, but we're still not sure when the PS5 and Xbox Series X boxes are coming out. The current presumption is sometime in November, so it shouldn't be too long of a wait before we see cross-gen play in action. Crossplay continues to be a fantastic feature of Modern Warfare, so it's wonderful to see it return.

Activision also confirmed that Zombies will make a return in Cold War. The publisher shared zero additional details at the moment, but a logo shown by Activision in a private livestreamed presentation did have the word "zombies" made of ice. Looks like Treyarch might be taking the "cold" in Cold War pretty literally where zombies are concerned.

We may learn more about Zombies during the Sept. 9 Cold War livestream dedicated to multiplayer. That's also where we'll presumably learn about what Cold War is doing to standard multiplayer and how it will integrate with Warzone in the future. I also got a chance to see snippets of the campaign in a hands-off presentation.