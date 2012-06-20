Calculate your Steam hours-played, shameful backlog with this web utility

A gentleman named Lambent Stew has put together a webpage that gathers some of your Steam data and arranges it like little quantitative ducks in a row. How nice.

There are a number of homemade utilities that reconstitute Steam information, like a Steam sales tracker , and a Steam account value calculator . What's unique to this one is it outputs some useful aggregate data, like total hours played, and what percentage of games you've bought you haven't opened, you jerk. Good lord, I haven't played 1,006 games . Tonight, Nancy Drew: Ransom of the Seven Ships , it's you and me.