Buzzsaw your buddies in the Super Meat Boy card game

Correct, one of indie gaming's oldest platformers has a card game now. Rival Rush is a head to head card game that the nice people who make Super Meat Boy have cooked up and are showing off at PAX West. You can check out a gameplay video above.

Designed by Team Meat members Kyle Pulver and Tommy Refenes, it’s up on the net for ordering now at its website , and a print and play set will be released after PAX West wraps up. Reading the rules and cards, it looks like an intense little dueling card game all about screwing over your rival player by manipulating the kinds of vicious level-design tricks that the Super Meat Boy games are known for.