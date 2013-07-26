Bundle Stars deal offers classic strategy games

I know people are still collecting cans, doing odd jobs and taking out bank loans to replenish the void the recent Steam sale left in everyone's wallet, so don't start throwing nickels at me when I tell you there's yet another sale of video games elsewhere. You'll need those nickels for the sale.

Bundle Stars' latest deal , dubbed the “Masters of Strategy” bundle, grants you, among other things, a dictatorship over Cuba and perhaps the greatest culinary empire we have yet to witness. To be more specific, the games in question are Earth 2160, Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire , Restaurant Empire 2, and the Steam special editions of Tropico 3 and Patrician IV. None of the games are particularly new, but the pack only costs $2.98, making it a cheap way to nurture your inner cupcake-baking dictator.

All the games can be redeemed through either the Steam, Desura, or GamersGate distribution services. Or, if you're feeling particularly generous, have the game codes emailed to that one friend who offloads all of their extra games onto you. It's the least you can do.