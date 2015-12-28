Build of the week: YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor
ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.
Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.
Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.
For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.
Amazing job, Sander!
YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components
Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar
GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning
RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz
PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum
Liquid Cooling System components
CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block
GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling
Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit
Radiator: 480 40mm high
Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black
Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover
Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing
Additional components
Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers
Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands
Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor