Build of the week: L3p xXx is as strong and handsome as Vin Diesel in computer form

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

This computer's surname is xXx. That's the number 30 in Roman Numerals, a domain reserved for sex websites, a comment often used in programming to denote sketchy code, a symbol that indicates a straight edge lifestyle (represent), a flavor of Vitamin Water, and an American film franchise starring the man with the gleaming forehead, Vin Diesel. I most closely associate xXx with a common screen name bracket among Call of Duty players, typically used to communicate how many people like them in real life and how skilled they are, ie xXx_FatherFigure69_xXx.

Peter Brand's latest custom PC is overflowing with nonsensical connotations that it cannot escape, just as I cannot escape overflowing with sublime dread for every new computer birthed into the world. But where xXx has an efficient liquid cooling loop for keeping calm despite its fragmented identity, I have stinky blood and a weak heart that cannot run computer games. xXx can run every computer game that has ever existed, probably. This is only a guess, but because the computer is named xXx and has a lot of fans, shiny bits and pieces, and the ability to cast colored light, I know it in my weak, puny heart to be true.

Also because Brands provided the spec list, which you can read below. It's, what we call in the biz, quite beefy.

For more pictures and information on L3p xXx, check out Brands' official website .

L3p xXx components:

Mobo: Asus Maximus X Apex

GPU: Asus GTX 1080 Strix OC

Chassis: In Win X-Frame 2.0 Red

CPU: Intel i7 8700K @ 5Ghz

RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB 3600Mhz

SSD: Samsung 960 Pro 2 x 1TB Raid 0

Cabling: Cablemod Pro Cable Kit

Cooling: Bitspower liquid cooling