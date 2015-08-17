Build of the week: Animunculus from the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Made from scratch by respected modder Denis Shuvaev (Soul-i-Doll in the community), it’s hardly the specs that matter in the Animunculus. What matters is that this is a 3D-printed, transforming, detailed replica of a Dwemer animunculi from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Oh, and it’s a functioning computer. The fantasy singularity is on the horizon.

The Animunculus’ bulbous base is actually a modified streetlamp, which Denis found in a hardware store. From there, it was a long, arduous matter of sanding, cutting, and detailing.

While the Animunculus isn’t powered by a soul gem, it’s powered by a hefty amount of passion and creativity—and electricity. Denis was so inspired by the design of these ancient, Dwemer-built machinations, he figured a transforming spherical case mod wasn’t out of the question. And after a seemingly endless amount of X-acto knife cuts, layers of paint, and detail work, the work was very much worth the effort. The Animunculus took home third in the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series in the ‘Scratch’ category this year.

Check out the build log for step-by-step photos of the process.