Build of the week: a TARDIS made in under 24 hours

Check out how this time-traveling box was built in nearly no time at all.

I didn't think time travel was possible until I saw the modders at Random Design put together this detailed case mod replica of Doctor Who's TARDIS. In a 24-hour case mod competition at Gamescom this year, Kathrin and Stefan chopped, painted, and glued the iconic police box together in front of a river of people, all without the use of a sonic screwdriver. Sure, the specs aren't amazing, but we can look beyond light hardware for the craftsmanship on display. Besides, it's not like the TARDIS is the most reliable time machine in the show. 

Since the TARDIS was built within a day, there's no official worklog, so in it's stead, Random Design put together a timelapse compilation of the process. See it below. 

For more on the TARDIS and Random Design's other amazing projects, check out their official website or Facebook page

TARDIS components: 

  • Mobo: MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon
  • CPU: Intel i3 6100
  • RAM: 16GB G.Skill
  • SSD: 480GB G.Skill Phoenix III
  • Case: BitFenix Aurora
  • Water cooling: Parts by Alphacool

James Davenport

At only 11 years old, James took apart his parents’ computer and couldn’t figure out how to put it back together again. As an Associate Editor, he’s embarked on a dangerous quest to solve Video Games. Wish him luck.
