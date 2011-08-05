Brink is free to play this weekend

Coinciding with both QuakeCon 2011 and the release of Brink's first DLC , Steam has started a free weekend for Splash Damage's parkour shooter. Spotted by Eurogamer , the offer has already started, and continues until Sunday evening, giving players a chance to experience the multiplayer shooter free of charge. The new Agents of Change DLC is included as well, which gives players a broader range of abilities, attachments and costumes, as well as two new maps to try out.

During this period Brink is also on sale for 50% of its regular price, meaning you can get the game (along with the currently free DLC) for just £14.99. The deal comes as part of a celebration for QuakeCon 2011, which began yesterday and has already brought us an impressive new Rage trailer . On top of this, a number of other sales and deals are popping up for Bethesda games over the next couple of days .