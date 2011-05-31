Brink DLC detailed. Will include new maps, abilities, weapons attachments and outfits

We've just got the details of Brink's first (free) DLC, Agents of Change. It seems like the war for the Ark is going to be shaken up a little: "Secrets, lies and double agents. Nothing and no-one is who they seem as the Resistance and Security factions deal with the arrival of a mysterious ship from the outside world."

Blimey, that's different. Agents of Change is slated for June. Click more for the details.

Agents of Change will include two new maps, five new abilities, two new weapon attachments and two new outfits. The level cap will also be increased to 24.

If you're still deciding if you should buy Brink you can find our review here . If you're in the UK, however, you still won't be able to get it on Steam .

New Maps:



Founders' Tower – The revolution finally reaches the island's iconic spire and takes the battle for the Ark to dizzying heights.



Labs – Venture into the depths of the Ark's original research and development laboratories, a submerged high-tech facility so far untouched by the civil war



New Player Abilities:



UAV – This stealthy and lethal device allows Operatives to automatically mark nearby enemies on their radar. For more explosive fun, they can even take direct control of the UAV and detonate it near unsuspecting foes.



Napalm Grenade – Soldiers can use this new grenade to cover an area in a sea of deadly flames.



Pyro Mine – Engineers can plant these mines and leave enemies in the epicenter of a massive napalm explosion.



Field Regen Unit – Medics can deploy these units to increase the health regeneration of any nearby teammates.



Tactical Scanner – This universal ability allows players to reveal the active buffs of their opponents, allowing them to pick off enemies more strategically.



New Weapon Attachments:



Bayonets – Gain the edge in melee combat and cause extra damage with these deadly blades.



Weapon Shields – Take cover from enemy fire and prevent headshot bonus damage behind riot-style shields.



New Character Outfits:



The Sad Punk – Add a touch of Steampunk to your Resistance character.



The Limey – Bring order to the Ark with this outfit inspired by traditional European police lawmen.



How are you getting on with Brink? We've got two official PC Gamer UK servers up at the moment, but they're sadly empty. To find them, just search "PC Gamer" in the browser.