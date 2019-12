The first slice of Brink DLC is out next Wednesday August 3. If you download it within two weeks, you'll get it free, and it will stay free forever. It will add two new maps, new player abilities and gadgets (including napalm grenades), new weapon attachments (including a bayonet) and some new outfits. It'll also raise the level cap from 20 to 24. You can read the full overview here .

Splash Damage have sent over 11 screens of the new maps. See them below.