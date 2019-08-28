Borderlands 3 system requirements and graphics options revealed

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

The Borderlands games have never demanded monstrous rigs, and Borderlands 3 will be no exception. The game's official minimum and recommended hardware specs were published on the Borderlands website earlier today, and the good news is that you probably won't need to upgrade your PC to play it.

First of all, here are the minimum and recommended specs, for 1080p and 1440p respectively:

Minimum specs:

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD FX-8350 |Intel i5-3570

Memory – 6GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB

HDD – 75 GB

Recommended Specs

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 2600 | Intel i7-4770

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ RX 590 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

HDD – 75 GB

And most importantly, here are the graphics options you'll find in the relevant menu.

Basic

Graphics API: DirectX 11, DirectX 12

Display: (varies by setup)

Display Mode: Full Screen, Windowed Borderless, Windowed

Resolution: (varies by setup)

Vertical Sync: Off, On

Resolution Scale: 50% - 200% in 25% increments

Limit Frame Rate: Smooth 22-62 FPS, Capped 30 FPS, Capped 50 FPS, Capped 60 FPS, Capped 72 FPS, Capped 120 FPS, Unlimited, Custom

Custom FPS Limit: default 90, minimum 15, maximum 300

Calibrate Display: Brightness and HDR

Calibrate Safe Area: Adjust the boundary of the UI

Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110

Vehicle Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110

HUD Scale: default 1, minimum 0.6, maximum 1.3

Advanced

Preferences

Display Stats: Off, FPS, All (FPS, CPU, GPU)

Anti Aliasing: None, FXAA, Temporal

FidelityFX Sharpening: Off, On

Camera Motion Blur: Off, On

Object Motion Blur: Off, On

General

Graphics Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Texture Streaming: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x

Material Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Shadows: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Draw Distance: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Environment Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Environment Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Terrain Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Foliage Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Character Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Character Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Ambient Occlusion: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Volumetric Fog: Off, Medium, High, Ultra

Screen Space Reflections: Off, Medium, High, Ultra