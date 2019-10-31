Borderlands 3 finally gets a new Shift code for 3 Golden Keys

Well, this isn't spooky at all. After weeks of trickling out occasional short-term Borderlands 3 Shift codes, Gearbox has finally given us something meatier for Halloween: a code that won't expire for four days, and includes three whole Golden Keys. What luxury!

This code will grant you three Golden Keys in BL3 if you enter it by Monday, November 4 at 11 am EST.

KB5JT-BFRZ9-XTWZ5-93KJB-3RRFT

You can enter the code at the Shift website, or in-game. For more Golden Key codes, including a collection of some that never expire, and info on how to use them, check out our explainer at the link above.