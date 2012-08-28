Borderlands 2 trailer details GameStop pre-order bonuses, gladiatorial beast combat

Borderlands 2's playground world of Pandora teems with monsters, bandits, psychos, burning psychos, cowardly robots, and the ever-ubiquitous loot, but what if a special retreat existed for the wayward warrior to take a break, dust off his or her feet, and plug a few (thousand) bullets into the slavering maws of bloodthirsty beasts?

Sounds like the kind of vacation only Borderlands 2 achieves, and that's what you'll get if you place your $60 pre-order with GameStop , as the trailer above reveals. The not-so-subtle "Creature Slaughter Dome" throws the nastiest creatures around into the waiting barrels, scopes, and middle-fingers of you and your friends, presumably resulting in hilarious bouts of frantic bunnyhopping and chastisements along the lines of, "I told you not to touch that ominously glowing lever."

Borderlands 2 releases September 18, but in the meantime, check out the addictive official demake and our rundown of the two available Collector's Editions .