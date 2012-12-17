Borderlands 2 Sir Hammerlock DLC rumoured, details emerge from the wild

"Danger! Excitement! Mustaches!" That's what's being rumoured for an upcoming Borderlands 2 DLC pack, titled Sir Hammerlock's Big Game Hunt. Reddit user and suspected infidel 'MikeTheInfidel' - who previously unearthed details of the now released Campaign of Carnage DLC - has gone digging through PS3 update files to uncover info of a new adventure with the oddball hunter.

From the DLC's description: "It's time for another episode of Vault Hunter Adventures, featuring Sir Hammerlock! In this week's tale, our hard-boiled heroes travel to the savage continent of Aegrus! Their goal? To uncover the most exotic creatures Pandora has to offer, and give 'em the old one-two!"

In his Reddit post , MikeTheInfidel runs through the additions he found. According to him, the DLC will take place on a new swamp/jungle continent named Aegrus, and will contain five story missions and twelve side-missions. Additions include new enemies, new Seraph items and a new vehicle - the fanboat, which you'll get from Catch-a-Boat stations. It will also add a raid boss, the description of which says "Imagine, if you will, a Stalker the size of a small building. Now imagine yourself killing it." Because the invisible gits weren't bad enough at their regular size.

As for story, expect a "self-important but not-so-well-known" villain who is "super-pumped we're arch-enemies now". Whoever he is, he'll be leading a tribe of jungle savages. Assuming, that is, that this information isn't - as Sir Hammerlock might say - complete codswallop.

Thanks, OXM .