Borderlands 2 Game of the Year edition announced, contains lots to shoot

By

In a dance as old as time itself (or at least, as old as the mid-2000s), Gearbox have announced the inevitable Game of the Year super-bundle for Borderlands 2. As is tradition, the package will shepherd all the current DLC bits alongside the main game into a single release. In Borderlands 2's case, that means an absolutely absurd number of things to shoot with increasingly bizarre weapons.

Hey, guys! What's in Borderlands 2's Goaty edition?

  • Borderlands 2 Main Game

  • Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty

  • Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage

  • Sir Hammerlock's Big Game Hunt

  • Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep

  • Creature Slaughter Dome

  • Gaige, the Mechromancer Character Class

  • Gearbox Gun Pack

  • Golden Key

  • Vault Hunter's Relic

  • Krieg, the Psycho Character Class

  • Collector's Edition Heads and Skins

  • Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 1

A lot of stuff. Interestingly, not all of the stuff, though. Gearbox have further plans for new content , including a second Vault Hunter Upgrade pack, increasing the level-cap 72, and the further adventures of T.K. Baha. Does this mean there'll be another bundle years down the line? Borderlands 2: Game of the Decade edition may be pushing the self-congratulatory naming scheme a tad too far.

It's still a quality package, filled with some excellent DLC bits that cheerfully warp the main campaign. Borderlands 2: Game of the Year edition is due out October 11, for some as-yet unannounced amount of moneys.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
