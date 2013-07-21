Borderlands 2 to get yet more DLC, level cap raised and T.K. Baha reintroduced

Gearbox continue to add to Borderlands 2's bulging bag of DLC with two more bits of content, which will expand the colourful co-op shooter sometime this Autumn. If you're scraping the level cap, you'll be pleased to hear that it will soon be raised to 72 (well, if you buy the DLC), while T.K. Baha (an NPC from the first game) will return a bit later down the road. Probably at Halloween, because of that whole 'he's a zombie now' thing. Read on for more details.

As announced at PAX Australia this weekend, Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2: Digistruct Peak will raise the level cap by 11 to 72, adding a new map/mode that will let you fight overpowered bad guys “for new loot and the ability to 'over level' your game for extra challenges”. Headhunter Pack: T.K. Baha's Bloody Harvest, meanwhile, features a new bunch of missions and a boss fight against the aptly named Jacques O'Lantern. I guess if you're surname is 'O'Lantern', you really don't have much a choice.

The first pack will set you back $5, though there's no price given for the second yet. Season Pass owners will have to fork out too, I'm afraid, as that particular season appears to be over.

Thanks, Kotaku .