Borderlands 2 Captain Scarlett DLC screenshots show colorful pirate lair, poor ship parking

SpongeBob Squarepants' term "nautical nonsense" probably best summarizes the scurvy Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate's Booty DLC releasing for Borderlands 2 tomorrow. In the new hooligan's haven of Oasis, players track down the titular Captain aboard a very Lucas-esque sand skiff and join her search for a magical Pandoran treasure. Expect an extra chunk of 10 to 15 hours of gameplay for $9.99/£6.20. Until tomorrow, check out the new snaps below.