Borderlands 2 Captain Scarlett DLC releases October 16

As we reported yesterday, some clever devils had ferreted out evidence of the Borderlands 2 DLC by digging through PS3 trophies and Steam files. Official confirmation has now been made: the "Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty" DLC will arrive October 16, and take place in the new and counter-intuitively arid location of Oasis. Despite the piratical theme, according to Gearbox's head man, Randy Pitchford, the location "is more like Tatooine than an ocean". A new vehicle, the sand-skiff, should feature along with giant sand worms and a new currency, seraph crystals.

This is the first of four DLC treats for Borderlands 2 fans, and each comes with a $9.99/£6.20 price tag. Alternatively, you can get them as a job-lot with the season pass, costing $29.99. Other details for the expansion are scant, with the recent round of hands-on demonstrations embargoed until Monday lunchtime. While you wait for our impressions of the expansion, here's a picture of a sand-skiff and some box art for you: