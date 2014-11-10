Why you should go to BlizzCon, according to BlizzCon

This weekend Evan and I popped our BlizzCon cherries, (steady now), and we couldn't have picked a much better year to do it at. This year's show featured major announcements for StarCraft II and Hearthstone, plus the excitement of an entirely new game in the shape of Overwatch, a riotous competitive FPS. Whilst I was 'busy' watching Firebat win $100,000 on the Hearthstone stage, Evan was off patrolling the show floor trying to find out what makes BlizzCon different to other gaming events. One lucky chap also snags himself some pretty sweet loot…