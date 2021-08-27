Blasphemous gets a final expansion in December and a sequel is on the way

Dark fantasy action-platformer Blasphemous will get a final expansion in December called Wounds of Eventide, which is good news. Even better news is that a sequel is planned for 2023. There's not much in the way of firm details about either, but you can check out the Wounds of Eventide cinematic trailer above.

The expansion and sequel were announced today during an IGN livestream. If Wounds of Eventide is anything like previous expansions it'll be a generous one: the last free DLC, The Stir of Dawn , added whole new areas to the map as well as a New Game+ mode, new bosses and more.

“We’re so excited to finally announce that we’ve started on a Blasphemous sequel, the community have shown so much love for the first game and we can’t wait to share more when we can!” studio Game Kitchen told IGN .