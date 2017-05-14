Black Ops 3: Zombies Chronicles' remastered maps showcased in new videos

The undead take over the abandoned airfield of Nacht Der Untoten, where it all began for @Treyarch Zombies. #ZombiesChronicles pic.twitter.com/vSxEI1nMBMMay 13, 2017

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - Zombies Chronicles map pack won't launch on PC until after the PS4 version, but if you're interested in seeing what the classic maps look like with fresh coats of paint, then you're in luck. The Call of Duty Twitter account shared four videos, each dedicated to one of the remastered maps.

The first video (above) appropriately showcases the very first Zombies map, Nacht Der Untoten, from World at War. These videos don't provide extensive looks, but they're sure to invoke some nostalgia. The next three videos (below) highlight Verruckt, Shi No Numa, and Kino Der Toten. These are all of the maps from World at War that are included in the new map pack, with an additional four coming from Black Ops and Black Ops 2.

Shangri-La, Moon, and Ascension are the three maps returning from the original Black Ops, while its sequel is represented by Origins. Videos like the ones in this article haven't been shared yet, but if I was a betting man, I'd wager they're on their way.

Zombies Chronicles launches for PS4 on May 16 due to a Sony-Activision exclusivity deal. It doesn't currently have a release date for PC, but it's worth noting that Call of Duty DLC has traditionally released on other platforms a month after the initial launch on PS4. Expect the map pack around mid-June, but we'll keep you updated when a more specific date is revealed.

