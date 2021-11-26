Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals for under $1,000

There are plenty of cheap gaming laptops floating around this Black Friday, some of which fall plenty below $1000. Of course, when you're looking in this price range, you'll be missing out on the power and features on the upper end of the notebooks you'll find on our best gaming laptops list, but I'm here to help you find as much as you can if you budget is under a grand.

And with the following Black Friday gaming laptop deals in mind, you can get more for that money than ever before. Sure, you'll be limited to the most budget-friendly of RTX 30-Series cards, but just getting one at all is a good thing nowadays, given the past year. You can also get tenth generation Intel CPUs and even an acceptable chunk of storage for your thousand big ones.

Just don't expect to be installing your entire Steam library on these things—unless you're just playing Football Manager. You won't be playing them at 4K 60fps, either, so just make sure your expectations are checked before going in at this price point. And if you're going off-liste in search of your own cheap gaming laptop deal, just make sure you check out our guide for finding what makes a good deal before you pull the trigger.

Black Friday gaming laptops under $1,000

Dell G15 Dell G15 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H | Nvidia GTX 1650 | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,018.99 $599.99 at Dell (save $419)

This isn't the best deal you'll find this Black Friday, but it does have some advantages over the similarly priced Steam Deck, y'know, if you were hoping to bag one of those before the release delay. If you can stomach the small storage, then there's a decent package here for the price. Don't try putting it in your pocket, though.

Dell G15 Dell G15 | 15.6-inch| Core i5 11400H | RTX 3050 Ti | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,218.99 $783.99 at Dell (save $435)

Yet another G15 deal, but this really is quite special coming in at under $800. We've not spent much time with the RTX 3050 Ti, but it essentially offers RTX 2060-level gaming performance and that sort of laptop cost $1,000+ just six months ago. You get a six-core, 12-thread CPU, and hat's also a chunky SSD for a gaming laptop at this price, too.

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop Gigabyte G5 KC | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H| Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $999 at Newegg after rebate (save $200)

We love an RTX 3060 gaming laptop with a discount, and for under $1,000, this is almost as good as it gets. That GPU and CPU combo will make for great 1080p, high-refresh gaming, and while there's not a huge amount of storage, those can be easily upgraded. As can the battery, and you can even add in a HDD if you so fancy.

MSI GF65 MSI GF65 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

This gaming laptop comes in a familiar chassis, one we've used a whole lot. It houses an RTX 3060 GPU, which will be plenty to run the laptops 144Hz panel at 1080p with high frame rates. A little more memory and storage would be nice, but this is a great budget machine. Some Best Buy members also get their money back if this deal goes down in price any further, so a little peace of mind for early shoppers.

Acer Nitro 5 Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10300H | Nvidia RTX 3050 | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $839.99 $684.99 at Amazon (save $155)

A great mid-range laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080 display and an RTX GPU that'll keep you enjoying most modern games at 60fps. The fans are a bit loud, and the storage might need an upgrade, but you can't argue with the price.

MSI Pulse GL66 MSI Pulse GL66 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD | $1,299 $999 after rebate at Newegg (save $220)

A laptop with a great CPU and a pretty nippy current-gen GPU for under a grand is not to be taken lightly. It's a step-down in terms of GPU to the laptop above, which isn't ideal if you're purely gaming on this machine, though it comes with far more storage space and a better eight-core CPU for more editing and productivity smarts.