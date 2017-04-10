Black Desert Online to add new systems, modes, magical unicorns in coming weeks

Between its in-game picketing, seasonally-themed events and dedication to troll rehabilitation, PearlAbyss' Black Desert Online is brimming with interesting stories—even if it's a little unconventional in its execution. Part of what allows this to be the case is its number of hearty feature-filled updates, the latest of which was discussed via a developer-led Twitch livestream at the weekend.

Over the coming weeks, the quirky MMO will welcome Vell to its bounds—a "fearsome, gigantic sea monster" that lives in the recently added Margoria area. Said to be "as large as a city" teaming up with some mates is recommended should you wish to take it on. On the characters front, Dine is a Legendary Unicorn that heals his surroundings and therefore might be a good ally in this scenario. This mount also uses a powerful dashing attack in battle.

Incoming updates will also overhaul Black Desert Online's UI and Guild system, while a new Skill Promotion System will let players link to two pre-awakening combat skill to craft a new one. Black Raptured Dimension is a new wave-based mode which offers powerful loot drops; whereas the new Striker class is a mixture of martial arts and rougher hands-on combat.

Perhaps the most interesting feature PearlAbyss has in store is its so-called 'Enhanced Life Skills and Airships' which will introduce a climbing system. Here's publisher Kakao Games on what that's about:

"As part of Black Desert’s already expansive lifeskills, PearlAbyss is developing a climbing system (working title) which will immerse players like never before. Daring players can climb castle walls and scale dangerous cliffs, while looking for scarce ingredients and lost treasure. If mountaineering does not take players high enough it is possible to board one of the new hot air zeppelins. Here players will have a stellar view of Black Desert’s beautiful world. This transport is slow and runs via a set schedule."

More information on all of the above can be found via the Black Desert Online site.