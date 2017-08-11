BitFenix case brings tempered glass to the masses with affordable $60 price tag

Side panel windows are common among cases, though more recently case makers have been pushing tempered glass. The upgrade normally costs a premium, though BitFenix is bucking the trend with its affordably priced Nova TG.

The Nova TG is a mid-tower chassis with a large side tempered glass panel that measures 4mm thick. It gives onlookers a full view of your system and cable management skills, so you'll want to bring your A-game with building inside this thing.

Like the regular Nova, the TG variant boasts a simplistic design for budget buyers. It has a redesigned body and two pre-installed 120mm fans, one in the front and another in the rear. There is room to add another 120mm fan in the front.

For storage, the Nova TG supports up to three full size 3.5-inch hard drive and two 2.5-inch solid state drives. There is also a 5.25-inch drive slot for your optical drive or fan controller.

The Nova TG supports CPU coolers up to 160mm in height and graphics cards up to 280mm long. As a point of reference, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition measures 266.7mm long.

BitFenix is offering the Nova TG in black or white for $60 (£50).