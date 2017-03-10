Watch the hour-long Mass Effect: Andromeda livestream from PAX East

Update: The Mass Effect portion of the stream is over, but you can watch the VOD above. (If the video doesn't start at the correct time, the Andromeda stuff begins at around 2:57:10 with the launch trailer.) I've broken down some of what was discussed, namely the number of characters, in another story.

From right this moment until 2 pm Eastern, when the livestream switches to Prey, you can watch some unedited Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay on Twitch's own Twitch channel.

Personally, I don't want to see too much more before Andromeda's imminent release (the 21st in North America and the 23rd in Europe), but you can also check out the launch trailer which released earlier this morning. What's more, Tom is on the ground for us at PAX East, and he got a chance to play Andromeda's multiplayer this morning—read his thoughts here.