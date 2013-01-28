Bioshock Infinite trailer asks what happened to Columbia?

We recently made the case that trailers should stop mucking about with thematically tenuous CGI trailers and just show us the damn game. I'm now going to undo all of that work by praising this, a Bioshock Infinite trailer that contains no game footage whatsoever. I do this because, 1) I'd really rather not see any more of the game before it's released, and 2) it's pretty marvellous in its own right, exploring the city of Columbia through the medium of an 70s educational documentary. It's like Look Around You for alternate history.

It's a great concept well executed, nicely mimicking the eerie synth backing and dry, dramatic narration of the era. Top work! Although, if you'd prefer to see the actual game in action, you can head here instead.