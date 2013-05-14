Bioshock Infinite "significantly" outsells past Bioshocks, and other fiscal facts from Take-Two

It's financial bragging time, when the industry's big publishers wave around their massive accounts, trying to outdo each other with displays of fiscal acuity. Or not, as the case has increasingly been this year. Still, thanks to Bioshock Infinite, Take-Two saw a strong fourth quarter, shipping 3.7 million units of the Irrational sequel, and enjoying first month sales which they say "significantly" outperformed any previous Bioshock game.

The company also reported "solid demand" for the BioShock Infinite Season Pass. This is despite the fact that none of the three DLC packs it supplies even exist yet.

The result of these collected successes? A fourth quarter profit of $21.2 million, but a net loss of $29.5 million over the full year. Which, while not a readily apparent cause for celebration, is much better than the $108.8 million loss of the year before.

For the year as a whole, Borderlands 2, NBA 2K13, BioShock Infinite, Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto IV, XCOM: Enemy Unknown and Red Dead Redemption were the publisher's top performers. They also saw big gains in the digital market, which grew 148% year-over-year, with key successes from Borderlands 2, Bioshock Infinite, Civ V and XCOM.

