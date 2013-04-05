BioShock Infinite secrets guide: red tears, code books, and ciphers

[VAMS id="sw2wJ08O24q27"]

BioShock Infinite has a fair bit of hidden content which can be missed on your first playthrough, so we put together a video on how to quickly access a few of the more interesting secrets, including the hugely valuable caches of goodies unlocked by solving the three Vox ciphers throughout Columbia. There are minor spoilers , so we recommend this guide for those of you going for completion, achievements, or a second playthrough just for the heck of it.

Know of anything we missed? We're particularly interested in discovering new red tears, as they seem to be the most hidden of Infinite's collectibles. Let us know in the comments.