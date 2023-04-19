Big update this week on future of The Division, including Heartland and Resurgence

Ubisoft will preview what's coming next for the growing series of The Division games on April 20, at 11AM PDT / 8PM CEST / 2PM EDT / 6PM GMT. That'll include a new look at gameplay from The Division Heartland (opens in new tab), a roadmap of Year 5 updates for The Division 2 (opens in new tab) alongside the new Descent game mode, and an update on the mobile spinoff The Division Resurgence.

Clear your calendar for April 20th because we're about to take you on a journey through the past, present, and future of The Division Franchise! #DivisionDay📍Where: https://t.co/AgLpHuxLaQ & https://t.co/p1fQLf3lr6🕔When: 11AM PDT/ 8PM CEST/ 2PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VJegCzicxvApril 18, 2023 See more

You'll be able to watch all that on Ubisoft's Twitch (opens in new tab) or Youtube (opens in new tab) channels.

The big hook with Heartland, which I think most people will be there to see, is that it'll be a free-to-play game. We got a good look at Heartland last year (opens in new tab) during Ubisoft Forward 2022, where it was described as a "free-to-play survival action shooter" that takes from The Division's core gameplay, but isn't a mainline game. Ubisoft will premiere The Division Heartland's cinematic introduction and show off a gameplay preview.

Heartland was supposed to come our way in 2021–22 (opens in new tab), but nothing in game development is ever certain. This has, after all, been a rough few years for Ubisoft games actually coming out rather than just being teased. For example: Skull and Bones (opens in new tab).

The Division 2's upcoming game mode Descent, which also suffered some delays, will be a roguelike-inspired four-player cooperative mode where you lose your gear and have to fight your way through ever-harder levels while collecting new stuff to fight with. That'll come with whatever's on the docket for Year 5 of The Division 2.

Which honestly blows my mind, because I feel like Tom Clancy's The Division just came out a few years ago. Except there's a second one up to Year 5 now and two spinoffs in the pipe. This is how it feels to get older, I guess.