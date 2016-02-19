Bethesda has three new "big and crazy" projects in the works

Fallout 4 Game Director Todd Howard said at DICE today that Bethesda Softworks is “busier than we have ever been,” with work ongoing on the recently announced Fallout 4 DLC and Survival mode overhaul. But more interestingly, he revealed that it has three new projects in the works that aren't like anything the studio has done previously.

“We actually have three kind of longer term projects we’re doing that are all—we’ll talk about them at a future date—but they’re different than anything we’ve done before, while also being a Bethesda-style game,” he said, as reported by VG247. “Big and crazy, but in many ways different than things we’ve done before. It’s an exciting time.”

Bethesda hasn't had a lot of recent success with games that weren't either Fallout or Elder Scrolls, but I'm still really curious about what they're working on, if only because it's done so many different things over the years. Dare we dream of a new, open-world Wayne Gretzky Hockey? Given the studio's tight-lipped approach to Fallout 4, I wouldn't expect to hear more about these projects anytime soon. But you can bet we'll be paying attention.