Secure these Football Manager 2020 bargains and save some cash

Who are the best FM20 bargains? Identifying a good cheap player in Football Manager can be tough, especially when asking prices are often significantly higher than their valuations. There are plenty of hidden gems out there though, including an array of top-level players who won’t break the bank.

Bargains are different to the best FM20 wonderkids, but there is something of a crossover. These promising players can be cheap relative to their potential long-term progression, so there is scope to find a bargain among them if you're in for the long haul.

I've scoured the database to find some of the best Football Manager 2020 bargains you can acquire for under £10m. You might need to haggle for some of these—and some of their wage demands will only suit top teams—but they’ll all prove excellent signings in this year’s game.

The best FM20 bargains and cheap players

Thomas Meunier

Position: DR/WBR (MR/MC)

DR/WBR (MR/MC) Estimated Cost: £3.6m

A Belgian right-back that deserves your attention is PSG’s Thomas Meunier. The 27-year-old, who is classed as a 'fringe player' by the Ligue 1 side, is again noted for his determination and teamwork in particular. Expect to fork out a big wage for him though.

David Ospina

Position: GK

Position: GK

GK Estimated Cost: £9m

Highly-experienced Colombian international David Ospina can do a job for all top-level sides in FM 2020, boasting 17 reflexes and 16 agility. He’ll ask for a wage of over £50k per-week, so be prepared, but he’s definitely worth considering between the sticks.

Martin Campaña

Position: GK

Position: GK

GK Estimated Cost: £2m

Independiente keeper Campaña is only valued at £2.6m, and it's possible to obtain him for less. The former Uruguay international enjoys a well-rounded set of stats, highlighted by his 18 leadership and 16 reflexes, and starts out with a wage of just £5.25k per-week.

Timothy Castagne

Position: DR/DL/WBR/WBL/MR (MC)

Position: DR/DL/WBR/WBL/MR (MC)

DR/DL/WBR/WBL/MR (MC) Estimated Cost: £9.75m

Young Belgian prospect Castagne is a versatile full-back and wide midfielder, and sports a high determination stat in particular. You’ll need to get in quick, however: his asking price can increase to around the £30m or £40m mark within just one year.

Jérôme Onguéné

Position: DC

Position: DC

DC Estimated Cost: £9m

21-year-old Onguéné has excellent potential at centre-back, benefiting from high stats in bravery and determination. The Cameroon international costs over double his value, but will almost certainly represent value for money down the line.

Senad Lulić

Position: DL/WBL/ML/MC/AML

Position: DL/WBL/ML/MC/AML

DL/WBL/ML/MC/AML Estimated Cost: £4.7m

33-year old Senad Lulić isn't getting any younger, but he’s still a versatile choice at left-back, left-midfielder, or centre-mid. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international makes for a great captain, with high attributes in leadership, determination, and teamwork.

Jonathan dos Santos

Position: DM/MC (MR)

Position: DM/MC (MR)

DM/MC (MR) Estimated Cost: £2.5m

LA Galaxy will only require you to pay slightly more than Jonathan dos Santos’ valuation to bring the midfielder on board. He’s certainly worth it, too: the Mexico international boasts high stats across the board, including 17 stamina, 16 passing and 16 first touch.

Michael Bradley

Position: DM/MC

Position: DM/MC

DM/MC Estimated Cost: £1.6m

Another MLS star with a low asking price is highly-capped USA international Michael Bradley. The big downside is his wage—a massive £96k per-week—but he’s still an outstanding talent with 18 bravery and 17 work rate.

Guido Pizarro

Position: DM (MC)

Position: DM (MC)

DM (MC) Estimated Cost: £7.5m

Tigres midfielder Pizarro is classed as a 'star player' by the Mexican side, but you can still get him for a bargain. You’re looking at spending around £7.5m on the 29-year-old Argentine, who boasts 16 composure, positioning, balance, and stamina stats.

Manuel Fernandes

Position: AMC (MC/AML)

Position: AMC (MC/AML)

AMC (MC/AML) Estimated Cost: £6m

Portuguese international Manuel Fernandes also proves affordable due to his advancing age. Don’t let that put you off, though: for just £6m, you’ll get a versatile midfielder with high stats in key areas, particularly in terms of his 17 technique, 17 first touch, and 16 flair.

Juan Fernando Quintero

Position: AMR/AMC (MR/MC/AML)

Position: AMR/AMC (MR/MC/AML)

AMR/AMC (MR/MC/AML) Estimated Cost: £7m

The big downside to River midfielder Quintero is his damaged cruciate ligaments injury, which puts him out of action early on in FM 2020. Keep him on your shortlist though, and for just £7m, you’ll acquire a superb attacking presence with plenty of room to develop.

Salomon Kalou

Position: AMR/AML/MR/ML (ST)

Position: AMR/AML/MR/ML (ST)

AMR/AML/MR/ML (ST) Estimated Cost: £3m

Ex-Chelsea star Salomon Kalou remains fantastic in this year’s game, even at 33. He’s not one for the future, but if you’re in need of a skillful wide presence, he can still do a job for strong teams. Expect him to command relatively high wages, though.

Viktor Fischer

Position: AML/ML/ST (AMC)

Position: AML/ML/ST (AMC)

AML/ML/ST (AMC) Estimated Cost: £9.75m

You definitely want to try and sign 25-year-old Viktor Fischer - his potential will see him slot into most top-level teams. You’ll need to pay around £10m to take advantage of the Denmark international, but he’s worth every penny.

Júnior Moraes

Position: ST

Position: ST

ST Estimated Cost: £7.5m

Shakhtar Donetsk striker Moraes remains a superb striker at the age of 32, benefiting from 16 finishing and first touch stats. The Ukraine international is valued low due his only having a year left on his contract, so get him quickly before he renews it.

André-Pierre Gignac

Position: ST

Position: ST

ST Estimated Cost: £2m

Another Tigres star on the list is French striker André-Pierre Gignac, who joined the Mexican side back in 2015. His contract expires in June 2020 in-game and he’s a great acquisition: he showcases outstanding finishing, strength, balance, and work rate stats.