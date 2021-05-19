Be ready for when GPUs make a return with this 750W 80 Plus Gold PSU for $95

The cruel joke in the PC gaming space is that buying a graphics card at fair market value is next to impossible right now. It won't always be that way, though, and when you do finally nab a modern generation GPU, will your power supply unit be able to handle it? You can ease that concern with this Super Flower Leadex III 750W model that is on sale for $94.99 at Newegg.

Newegg actually has it marked down from its $129.99 list price to $114.99, which is a good deal for this model. However, applying coupon code 93XRB48 at checkout knocks an additional $20 off the cost, making it a sub-$100 PSU. And it is a really good one, too.

PSU with a decade long warranty Super Flower Leadex III 750W PSU | 80 Plus Gold | Modular | $129.99 $94.99 at Newegg (save $35)

This 750W power supply has the wattage to run any consumer graphics card out there. It's also fully modular, and backed by a 10-year warranty. Just be sure to use coupon code 93XRB48 for the full discount.View Deal

When shopping for the best power supply for PC gaming, you want one that is 80 Plus certified. This one carries the 80 Plus Gold badge, which designates a high efficiency unit. To qualify for the Gold rating, a PSU has to be at least 87% efficient at 20% and 100% loads, and 90% efficient at a 50% load. Higher efficiencies means less wattage gets wasted as heat when converting AC power from your wall to DC power that your PC can use.

As to how much wattage you need, that largely depends on your GPU. Nvidia recommends a 750W model for its flagship GeForce RTX 3090. Likewise, AMD makes the same recommendation for its Radeon RX 6800 XT, so you shouldn't have any trouble running any of the best graphics cards, especially considering this is a high efficiency model from a reputable brand.

Other features include fully modular cabling, which is a boon for piecing together a clutter-free PC, and a lengthy 10-year warranty.