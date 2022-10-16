Bayonetta voice actress urges players to boycott next game, citing insulting treatment by developer Platinum

Audio player loading…

Hellena Taylor, the original voice actress of Bayonetta, released a sequence of videos on Twitter (opens in new tab) explaining why she did not return to the role. Taylor claims that she was offered a flat sum of $4,000 to voice the character in the upcoming Bayonetta 3, and on refusing this offer, was replaced by Jennifer Hale of Mass Effect and Knights of the Old Republic fame. Taylor urged players to boycott the game, compared her situation to that of other underpaid workers, and urged Bayonetta fans to donate money they would have spent on the game to charity.

Taylor begins her videos by pointing out the Bayonetta series' international success, as well as her extensive training and career as an actress and role in shaping the character. Taylor claims that she did a routine re-audition for the role, and received a lowball offer even below the $4,000 one she would get later. She then personally appealed to series creator Hideki Kamiya via a go-between. The developer allegedly told the actress he "values greatly her contribution to the game." Taylor was subsequently offered the final $4,000 flat sum for her performance.

Taylor indicates that the offer insulted her, given the character's international success and her role in that success. In addition to offending her pride as a veteran performer, Taylor describes being at a point in her career when she feared becoming destitute, and even contemplated suicide after turning down the role.

We have reached out to Hellena Taylor and Platinum Games, and will update this story if we hear back.

Bayonetta is one of Platinum's most successful franchises, selling over three million units across both games according to VGChartz (opens in new tab), with only NieR Automata's 6.5 million units shipped surpassing it. The company recently shut down its first live service game, Babylon's Fall (opens in new tab), after a dismal critical and commercial reception.

Friends, Worldlings, Bayonutters. Hear ye!#PlatinumGames #Nintendo #Bayonetta #Bayonetta3 #Bayonutters #Boycott #NintendoEurope #NintendoAmerica #NintendoJapan pic.twitter.com/h9lwiX2bBtOctober 15, 2022 See more

Hideki Kamiya, one of the creators of Bayonetta and a founding member of Platinum Games, responded (opens in new tab) with the message, "Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That's all I can tell now." Kamiya went on to caution readers to beware his rules⁠—a reference to his combative social media presence and propensity to block people who argue with him. At the time of writing, the developer's account has been temporarily restricted by Twitter over "unusual activity."

Numerous figures in the industry have commented on the situation. Pentiment and Pillars of Eternity lead, Josh Sawyer (opens in new tab), tweeted that the $4,000 offer to voice a game protagonist was "absolutely nuts," elaborating, "I have been working with union and non-union voice actors for over two decades and I've never heard of anything that lowball from a studio of any significant size."

Jarrod Greene (opens in new tab), an actor who, among other videogame roles, recently appeared in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, tweeted that he had earned $2,000 for a 4-5 hour (a single standard shift according to the Screen Actors Guild's voiceover FAQ (opens in new tab)) union voice acting role. This in contrast to the multiple sessions required, high profile, and technical demands of the Bayonetta performance.

Lily Lammers (opens in new tab), who has done voiceover work in Smite and Fire Emblem Heroes, shared a series of tweets contextualizing the $4,000 amount with typical pay rates in the industry. Lammers cites figures of around $250/day for non-union voiceover work and around $1,000/day for union voiceover work, figures which are consistent with the Global Voice Acting Academy (opens in new tab)'s rate guide (thanks to Gianni Matragrano (opens in new tab) for apprising us of this resource.)

With that in mind, and assuming the work for Bayonetta would be done over four sessions/working days, Platinum's $4,000 offer to Taylor would be in line with industry standards for voiceover work. However, this strikes me as more of a floor than a ceiling, and still fails to account for Taylor's veteran status, the high profile of the character, and Taylor's 13-year relationship with the role. Lammers, for their part, pointed to the pay rates as examples of the potential precarity of voice acting as a career, barring the achievement of celebrity status.

As many people have pointed out, Taylor's replacement, Jennifer Hale, is one of those celebrity voice actors and presumably has the leverage to charge far more than a lump sum of $4,000 for this sort of role. The situation is in some ways reminiscent of how David Hayter, the iconic English language voice of Solid Snake, was unceremoniously replaced by Kiefer Sutherland in the final entry of the Metal Gear Solid series. Platinum Games has yet to offer any official response to Taylor's claims.