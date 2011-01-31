Battlestar Galactica Online open beta kicks off on Feb 8

An open beta for the upcoming, free-to-play Battlestar Galactica MMO is set to kick off on February 8. If you fancy some browser-based Cylon bashing, read on for details of how to apply for the beta, and a video of the game in action.

The game can be played from your internet browser, and will let you choose to side with the humans or the Cylons in a galactic war that will have you piloting your ship in space and wandering around the game's space stations, talking to recognisable characters from the TV series. To sign up for the beta, head over to the official Battlestar Galactica site. Check out the trailer below for a look at how the game will play.

[via Bluesnews ]