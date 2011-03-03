Battlestar Galactica Online is going 3D

Bigpoint - the studio behind Battlestar Galactica Online and Ruined Online - have announced that their browser-based MMO's are now available in full stereoscopic 3D. Holy frak!

"With the right hardware, stereoscopic 3D technology will take online browser-game graphics to new heights. Today, Bigpoint is demonstrating once again that conventional PC and console games have nothing on Bigpoint browser games with demonstrations of Battlestar Galactica Online, Toon Racer and Ruined Online in full 3D," the company said in a press release.