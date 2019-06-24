Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2's new Chaos campaign is out today

It's hard to find any straight-up good guys in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, but Chaos are clearly the most evil of the whole bunch. Today, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2's Chaos Campaign expansion launches into the inky, war-ravaged blackness of the far future, and alongside it comes a fleet of free updates for the base game.

The expansion adds a brand new story charting the rise of Malos Vrykan, whose job it is to spread the influence and general unpleasantness of the Dark Gods throughout the galaxy. Chaos has its own unique map mechanics, and the new story provides a look at what habitable space would look like if Chaos gets its way. Plus, you get to pilot evil massive space cathedrals.

What's particularly nice, though, are the free upgrades coming to the base game's campaigns. Now you'll be able to field larger fleets, swap ships between them, and pursue secondary objectives. Tindalos has also added in new economy options and given enemy AI the ability to use faction-specific super powers. It's fleshing out an already meaty game, which you can read about in Tom Senior's review.

The expansion is available on Steam for $12.99/€12.99, and will unlock later today.