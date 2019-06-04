Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2's big Chaos campaign is coming soon

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 will let you spread lots of jolly mayhem and destruction across the galaxy in the upcoming Chaos campaign. It's due later this month, letting you play as the tattoo and tentacle-loving minions of Chaos, wiping out the other factions sector by sector. Check out the teaser above.

A Chaos campaign has been the most requested feature so far, according to developer Tindalos Interactive, and it will include a new story, missions and mechanics. Armada 2 already contains all 12 of the tabletop game's factions, but only the Tyranid, Necron and Imperium factions have grand campaigns.

The Chaos campaign will be accompanied by an update that will be free for all players. Every campaign will get secondary objectives on each map, along with extra campaign settings that will let you tweak various elements, from changing the fleet size to turning it into a more narrative-focused game. More details on what's coming with the free update will appear on release day.

Tom called the battles stupendous and spectacular in his Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 review, and it's those RTS scraps that are undoubtedly the highlight, but the campaigns provide a fun framework for the skirmishes. They're 4X-lite, really, but if you're a sucker for grimdark yarns and want a bit of context for your fights, you could do a lot worse.

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2's Chaos campaign DLC will launch on Steam on June 24, and the free campaign update will be available on the same day.