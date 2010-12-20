Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam is out, launch trailer released

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam is out now. It was released on Saturday on Steam and the EA Store, and is due to hit shelves next week. The expansion takes Battlefield: Bad Company 2's class combat and experience based weapon unlocks to the jungles of 'Nam with new maps, weapons, vehicles and '60s tunes. You'll find plenty of jungle violence and flaming helicopter death in the launch trailer, embedded below.

Our best operatives are battling it out in the undergrowth right now. We'll have a review of the expansion up soon. The game's available now on Steam and the EA store for £9.99 / $14.99. Here's the new launch trailer.