Battlefield 4 trailer shows multiplayer, rescues September's dwindling explosion quota

It's a bit early in the day for explosions, you might think, but frankly September hasn't exploded enough for my liking. This video of Battlefield 4 's multiplayer mode is the salve. There are small splodes, big splodes, rocket-powered splodes and loud, crumbling dam-splodes. These are splodes for the splode connoisseur. As you savour the impact and aftershock of each one, know that you'll be able to cultivate your own on October 1, when Battlefield 4 goes into open beta .

You can bet your mouse this was recorded on a PC. Can my PC run it at that speed and detail, I wonder. The recently released Battlefield 4 systems specs should hold a clue.