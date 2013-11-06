Battlefield 4 server-side update claims to fix two of the most common crashes

Battlefield 4's launch has been a bit of a mess , with players facing netcode problems, glitches and crashes. Even when they get into a game, things aren't perfect, as bits of the level start to fall apart as they... wait, I'm being told that's a feature. Fine, well, DICE have been working on the other problems, and today released a new server-side update that they hope will resolve the most frequent server crashes.
"We just rolled out a new server update for Battlefield 4 that should fix some of the most common server crashes across all platforms," DICE write in the ongoing "known issues" forum thread . Here's a rundown of what this latest update hopes to fix.
- Fixed two of the most common server crashes (All platforms)
- The "admin.say" command should now work properly (PC)
- The "vars.preset" command should now work better in conjunction with other vars settings (PC) (It is now easier for server admins to set a server preset)
- Fixed a bug in the queue system regarding GUID (PC)
- Fixed various minor bugs (PC)
That makes four updates in as many days, many of which targeted crashes, queues and bugs. It's good to see that DICE are making a serious effort to fix the problems its users are facing, but, given that EA are asking around £45 for the standard digital edition of a game primarily sold on the promise of its multiplayer, it would have been preferable for the issues to have been resolved before players had to deal with them.
