Battlefield 3 stealth announcement

Of all the ways DICE could have revealed Battlefield 3, they had to go and do it with a Medal of Honour pre-order bonus. In addition to the extra guns they promised , you get access to the Battlefield 3 beta when you purchase before release.

The page on MedalofHonor.com says that you'll get an invite to the beta within 12 months of Medal of Honor's release. That means it'll be in beta before October 2011. If you're not in the Medal of Honor beta and you're not sure about pre-ordering, Rich will have a preview in the mag soon that'll shed some light on how Medal of Honor is shaping up.