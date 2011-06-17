Popular

Battlefield 3 gets live demo on US TV

By

Following up on a showing of Modern Warfare 3 earlier this week, Battlefield 3 got its own turn in the spotlight on the Jimmy Fallon show last night. Johan Dohl from DICE and Kevin O'Leary from EA Games joined Fallon to play through a portion of the single player mission previously shown in the Faultline series of videos. It's the first showing of the game that hasn't been powered by a PC. Not bad, but no-where near as impressive as the eight minute tank scrap shown at E3.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments