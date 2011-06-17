Battlefield 3 gets live demo on US TV

Following up on a showing of Modern Warfare 3 earlier this week, Battlefield 3 got its own turn in the spotlight on the Jimmy Fallon show last night. Johan Dohl from DICE and Kevin O'Leary from EA Games joined Fallon to play through a portion of the single player mission previously shown in the Faultline series of videos. It's the first showing of the game that hasn't been powered by a PC. Not bad, but no-where near as impressive as the eight minute tank scrap shown at E3.