Battlefield 2042 begins limited playtesting next week

Battlefield 2042 will be playable for a limited selection of players over six sessions next week, according to invitation emails recently sent out by EA (via VGC).
Taking place between August 12 and 15, the playtest will feature 5 3-hour-long sessions with a final 9-hour-long session to give "a few thousand participants" access to Battlefield 2042. According to a blog post earlier this year, the technical test will heavily feature cross-play between PC and consoles.
EA stresses that, similarly to last weekend's technical test for Halo Infinite, Battlefield's test shouldn't be treated like a public beta or demo. Unlike Halo, EA is also requiring participants to sign a strict NDA, so don't expect streams or videos of 2042 to start spilling out next week.
Emails obtained by VGC also revealed Battlefield 2042's system requirements, which are as follows:
Minimum specs
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
- Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Memory: 4GB
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Recommended specs
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
- Memory: 16GB
- Video Memory: 8GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- DirectX: 12
To get access to the technical tests, you can sign up over on EA's Community Playtesting website—though with EA selecting "players identified as Battlefield veterans", there's no guarantee you'll gain access by next week. Fortunately, Battlefield 2042 will open up access with an Open Beta in September, ahead of its full release on October 22.