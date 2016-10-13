Battleborn's first "Story Op" DLC, Attikus and the Thrall Rebellion, goes live today

Attikus and the Thrall Rebellion, the first "Story Operation" DLC for Battleborn, tells the tale of Attikus and his role in the uprising that gripped the slums of the planet Tempest and ultimately touched off a revolution within the Jennerit Empire. It's set for release later today (and may well be live by the time you read this) for $5 or as part of the $20 season pass, and includes new skins, taunts, and opportunities to earn Faction Commander Packs.

Attikus and the Thrall Rebellion can be played as any Battleborn hero, either solo or in co-op mode with up to two other players. It and other Story Ops are "highly replayable," 2K said in an earlier update, as dialog, objectives, enemies, and unlockable rewards will change with each playthrough.

Launching simultaneously with the DLC is a free update that adds the new competitive multiplayer mode Face-Off to the game. Face-Off pits two teams against each other in a race to collect masks and earn points. New Halloween-themed skins for the heroes Alani, Deande, Pendles, and Reyna will also be released on the Battleborn Marketplace later today.

As for the future, 2K says a pair of new heroes, Kid Ultra and "Battleborn #30" (which I'm guessing will be changed at some point), are on the way, as is another PvP mode, new premium content including the "Toby's Friendship Raid" Story Op, and more skins, taunts, and consumable XP boosters. Sadly, no mention was made of the not-free-to-play free version of Battleborn that came to light last month.