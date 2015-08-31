Battleborn closed "technical tests" registration is open

As spotted by Blue's News, Gearbox has uploaded the video of its PAX Prime 2015 panel to Twitch, so if you missed out and you have an hour and three quarters to spare then you can watch it from the comfort of your own home:

The panel includes chat about Borderlands, Homeworld, and Battleborn, including the announcement of the closed technical test for the latter. If you're interested in playing a game before it's finished, you can sign up here (you'll need to have a SHiFT account). It's selective, and participants are selected based on rig requirements and the like.

If you'd rather play the finished game, well, you'll just have to wait until February 9.