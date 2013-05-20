Popular

Batman: Arkham Origins trailer contains gratuitous henchman violence

Do henchmen get medical insurance? If not, I just can't see it being a viable career path. Sure, it's fine as you go about the day-to-day business of thuggery and robbing - that's the bread and butter stuff. But eventually Batman is going to come and pound your face into mush and, judging by this trailer - the full version of Thursday's brief teaser - you're in for some hefty medical bills.

It's not just anonymous face crushing: we also get a big CGI fight between Batman and Deathstroke.

"Taking place before the rise of Gotham City's most dangerous criminals, the game showcases a young and unrefined Batman as he faces a defining moment in his early career as a crime fighter that sets his path to becoming the Dark Knight," announces the trailer's description.

If that visual explosion of violence wasn't enough for you, Warner Brothers have also released the following screenshots:

Batman: Arkham Origins is due out October 25th.

