Bandai Namco files DMCA complaint against Dark Souls fix

[Update: It was all just a big misunderstanding! As detailed in this NeoGAF post, an agency hired to scrub the Dark Souls debug from the face of the internet mistakenly included DSFix in its claims. It has since contacted Bandai Namco and Dropbox to clear the matter up, and the file may well be back online by the time you read this.]

Original story: Durante's famous Dark Souls fix, which papered over the numerous cracks in the game's 2012 PC port, is on the receiving end of a DMCA complaint filed by Bandai Namco Games Germany. That's according to Durante himself, who has taken to NeoGAF confirming that DSFix 2.3 is being removed or disabled from Dropbox accounts, according to a notification sent by the latter organisation.

This effectively means that if you have a copy of DSFix 2.3 sitting in your Dropbox then you won't be able to access it. While this is a problem unlikely to affect many people, it does indicate that Bandai Namco appears to object to the application's existence.

As Durante points out on NeoGAF, the program comprises original code created independently from Dark Souls. In other words, the code is not the property of Bandai Namco.

It's been speculated that this notification has been sent in error, and that Bandai Namco is more likely after the debug version of Dark Souls which appeared online last week. Whatever the case, we've contacted a Bandai Namco representative and they've informed us that there's "no official statement at this stage".

The newest version of DSFix released earlier this month, and is compatible with the new Steamworks upgrade of Dark Souls.